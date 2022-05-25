Skip to Content
Boat with 842 Haitians headed for US winds up in Cuba

By MILEXSY DURAN and ANDREA RODRIGUEZ
Associated Press

VILLA CLARA, Cuba (AP) — A single vessel carrying 842 Haitians who apparently were trying to reach the United States has landed instead in central Cuba. It appears to be the largest group yet in a swelling exodus of people from crisis-stricken Haiti. The U.S. Coast Guard and other nations have reported intercepting boats carrying well over 100 Haitians in recent months. Red Cross officials in the Cuban province of Villa Clara said Wednesday that the 842 Haitians have been given medical attention and are being housed at a tourist campground. The group  arrived Tuesday at Villa Blanca, about 180 miles east of Havana.

Associated Press

