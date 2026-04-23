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Albertsons reaches $774M settlement to close all opioid-related legal claims

In a news release, Albertsons Companies, Inc. clarified that the settlement, which totals $774 million,
KIVI via CNN Newsource
In a news release, Albertsons Companies, Inc. clarified that the settlement, which totals $774 million, "is not an admission of wrongdoing or liability."
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Published 5:52 PM

Originally Published: 23 APR 26 16:10 ET

By Barclay Idsal

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    BOISE, Idaho (KIVI) -- Albertsons has reached a settlement to resolve any federal, state, or tribal-based legal claims involving opioids.

In a news release, Albertsons Companies, Inc. clarified that the settlement, which totals $774 million, "is not an admission of wrongdoing or liability."

Meanwhile, Purdue Pharma, the creator of the prescription opioid OxyContin, is working to reach a settlement to resolve the thousands of lawsuits that name the company as a defendant regarding its role in the opioid crisis. The Associated Press reports that U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo will soon order the company to forfeit $225 to the Department of Justice before it can finalize a settlement.

"[Albertsons] is continuing its ongoing commitment to patient safety, responsible pharmacy operations, robust training and tools for pharmacy teams, and being a constructive partner in addressing the opioid crisis," concludes the company statement regarding the settlement.

Albertsons currently operates 2,244 grocery stores and 1,713 pharmacies across 35 states.

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