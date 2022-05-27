California investigating sick and dying brown pelicans

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wildlife authorities are trying to determine why large numbers of California brown pelicans are being found sick and dying. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife says hundreds of the pelicans have been admitted to wildlife rehabilitation facilities in Southern and Central California since about May 13. The agency says the pelicans have been found emaciated and frequently with secondary injuries or broken wings. Many have died shortly after arrival at facilities. Results of postmortem examinations and testing indicate the birds are dying from starvation-related problems, but there are no indications of disease or unusual parasites.