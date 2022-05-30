Boyhood home of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Ronnie Van Zant for sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida house where Lynyrd Skynyrd rock legend Ronnie Van Zant and his brothers Donnie and Johnny grew up is on the market for $629,000. Property records show the home in Jacksonville comes with eight lots, a fourplex home and a manufactured home. There is also a historical marker, put in the front yard in 2018, which commemorates the Van Zant’s “prodigious contribution to the world of rock music.” Blue Horizon Property Solutions purchased the home for $67,500 in 2015. The home is available for short-term vacation rentals starting $80 a night, It has its own website, vanzanthouse.