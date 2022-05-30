Cops: Gunfire at Phoenix house party kills 1 and injures 5

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say gunfire erupted over the weekend at a house party, killing a young man and injuring five teenagers. Police said Monday they’re trying to determine what led up to shooting overnight Saturday into Sunday. Neighbors told KNXV-TV that they heard multiple gunshots before several vehicles drove away from the scene. Authorities say an 18-year-old man was fatally shot and that the others wounded ranged in age from 16 to 18. No identities were released and a police statement didn’t provide details about the injuries to the wounded people. Police did not disclose any information about a suspect or suspects.