Pakistani-American defends Israel visit amid criticism

By MUNIR AHMED and TIA GOLDENBERG

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani-American woman who came under fire in the Islamic nation for leading a delegation to Israel has defended the trip. Anila Ali says Monday she traveled to Jerusalem with a small group of Muslims and non-Muslims to promote interfaith harmony. Ali is a U.S. citizen born in Pakistan and living in Washington. She is an activist in the Democratic Party. She responded to growing criticism from Pakistanis, some of whom questioned who was actually behind the visit. Pakistan is one of the few countries that has no diplomatic relations with Israel because of the lingering issue of Palestinian statehood.