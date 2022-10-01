Despite Ian’s punch, wedding day saved on wet Pawleys Island
By MEG KINNARD and ALLEN G. BREED
Associated Press
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Hurricane Ian almost derailed plans for one couple to wed in South Carolina on Saturday. Two families traveled to the island from Texas and North Carolina and were staying in neighboring Pawleys Island homes when Ian barreled toward the coast. Everyone gathered for a rehearsal dinner on Friday off the island but then couldn’t come back to retrieve bridesmaids dresses and other gear after the storm shut off access to the beach town. A Good Samaritan on Saturday was able to bring the dresses, tuxedos and some decor to the waiting families.