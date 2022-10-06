Coast Guard Academy settles suit over cadets-with-kids ban

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Attorneys for a U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet who was expelled for becoming a father say he will get his degree as part of a legal settlement. Isaak Olson sued the academy in December after years of endeavoring to get his cadet status restored and graduate. He was expelled during his senior year in 2014 under a regulation that barred cadets from having “any maternal or paternal obligation or responsibility.” Olson’s fiancee had given birth to their first child the prior summer. The Coast Guard Academy confirmed the settlement but didn’t give details. Olson enlisted in the Coast Guard and serves in Alaska.

