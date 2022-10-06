Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
By The Associated Press
The U.S. has deployed its international development chief to Ukraine on Thursday, the highest-ranking American official to visit the country since Russia illegally annexed the four regions. The head of the U.S. Agency for International Development, Samantha Power, traveled to Kyiv and was holding meetings Thursday with government officials and residents. She said the U.S. would provide an additional $55 million to repair heating pipes and other equipment. The head of the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog is also expected to visit Kyiv this week to discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has been occupied by Russian troops since the early part of the war.