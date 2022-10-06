Spain: Train crash driver says he couldn´t avert accident

MADRID (AP) — The driver of a train that crashed in Spain in 2013, killing 80 people, has told a court he braked but couldn´t avoid the accident. He said there had been no signals warning him to reduce speed before the curve where the crash occurred. He was testifying on the second day of the trial in the northwestern city of Santiago de Compostela. News reports said the driver shed some tears as he gave testimony. Prosecutors are seeking four-year prison sentences for the driver and a former security director at the state-owned rail infrastructure company. They both are accused of professional negligence.

