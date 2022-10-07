Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s environmental protection minister says an accident at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant could release 10 times the amount of potentially lethal radioactivity than the world’s worst atomic accident did in Chernobyl 36 years ago. Ruslan Strilets said Friday that a release of radioactivity of that magnitude could expand to as much as 2 million sq. km (772,200 sq. miles), “three times larger than Ukraine’s total area” or an area half the size of the European Union. Strilets said about 3 million hectares (7.4 million acres) of forest have been damaged or burned since the Feb. 24 launch of the Russian invasion. He estimated the cost of environmental damage from the war at over 36 billion euros ($35.25 billion).

By The Associated Press

