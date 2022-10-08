Deputies shoot, kill Arizona man after wife warned of ambush

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies have fatally shot an Arizona man during an exchange of gunfire outside his home in a remote area north of Phoenix after his wife warned in a 911 call he might try to ambush them. The Yavapai County sheriff’s office said Saturday it has asked state officials to investigate Friday night’s officer-involved shooting of Thomas Henzler in Black Canyon City. Deputies say they responded to the home after Henzler’s wife reported he was intoxicated and had fired a bullet into the ceiling. The sheriff’s office says she escaped safely. About an hour later, he walked toward deputies and opened fire, and they shot him.

