Ex-Louisville cop involved in protest shooting pleads guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Louisville police officer has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of using excessive force during the Breonna Taylor protests. Katie R. Crews pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of excessive force. The charge carries a maximum of one year in prison. Crews fired nonlethal pepper balls into David McAtee’s restaurant just after midnight on June 1, 2020. A lawsuit from McAtee’s family says Crews instigated a conflict that led to his death. He was shot by a National Guard member after firing a shot out his kitchen door. Crews was dismissed in February.

