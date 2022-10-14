Judges: Tennessee public housing leases can’t ban guns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A state appeals panel has ruled that public housing agencies in Tennessee can no longer include provisions in their leases that bar tenants from having guns in their homes. A three-judge panel of the Tennessee Court of Appeals made the decision unanimously Thursday, saying that the prohibitions violate the 2nd Amendment rights of public housing residents. The Tennessee decision could set up an appeal to the state Supreme Court. The ruling reasoned that public housing is not similar to other types of “sensitive” government buildings where guns can be banned, including statehouses, polling places and courthouses.

