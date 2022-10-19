Norwegian airport briefly closed after drone spotted

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Authorities say the airport in Norway’s second-largest city has briefly closed after at least one drone was spotted nearby by area residents. A police spokesman said the first drone sighting at Bergen Airport was reported at 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday. He that the Norwegian army and state-owned airports operator Avinor were informed. Police said no suspects had been identified. Other drone sightings were later reported. Bergen Airport was shut down at around 6:30 a.m. and reopened 2½ hours later. Numerous drone sightings have been reported near Norwegian offshore oil and gas platforms and infrastructure in recent weeks.

