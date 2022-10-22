Alex Jones seeks new trial after $1B Sandy Hook verdict

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has asked a Connecticut judge to throw out a nearly $1 billion verdict against him and order a new trial in a lawsuit by Sandy Hook families over Jones’ lies that the 2012 Newtown school shooting was a hoax. The verdict came this month in a lawsuit by relatives of eight children and adults killed in the shooting who testified they were harassed and threatened because of the hoax conspiracy. Jones asked for a new trial Friday, calling the trial in Connecticut unfair and “a substantial miscarriage of justice.” A lawyer for the Sandy Hook families says they will oppose Jones’ request. Twenty children and six educators died in the shooting.

