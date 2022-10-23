Analysis: Year post-coup, cracks in Sudan’s military junta

CAIRO (AP) — It’s been nearly a year since a military takeover upended Sudan’s transition to democracy. Now, growing divisions between the two powerful branches of Sudan’s armed forces are endangering the country’s future. The political and economic chaos their takeover has created continues to worsen. The struggle has meant an increasing role for the country’s powerful paramilitary force, observers say, while worsening tribal conflicts brew in its south and western provinces. Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the country’s army, and Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, who leads the paramilitary force, say they will hand over power to an elected leader. Instead, both look to be vying for influence.

