UN urges Libya rivals to agree in road map to elections soon

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has voted unanimously to extend the U.N. political mission in Libya for a year. It is urging key institutions and parties in the divided north African country to agree on a road map to deliver presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible. The resolution adopted Friday by the U.N.’s most powerful body urges “dialogue, compromise and constructive engagement” aimed at forming “a unified Libyan government.” Libya plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. The country’s current political crisis stems from the failure to hold elections in December 2021

