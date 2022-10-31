Oregon voter registration program hit minor software glitch
By ANDREW SELSKY
Associated Press
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s pioneering motor voter program, in which residents who interact with the motor vehicle division are automatically registered to vote, hit a minor software speed bump. But the secretary of state says it’s being resolved. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said the Oregon Elections Division on Friday discovered the software error, which for the past six years has failed to pre-register some 16- and 17-year-olds to vote. Almost 8,000 eligible voters in Oregon were not given the opportunity to become automatically registered voters for the 2022 election. Fagan will direct county clerks to issue ballots to affected voters.