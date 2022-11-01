North Korea threatens to use nuke over S. Korea-US drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has issued a veiled threat Tuesday to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history. The warning by senior North Korean official Pak Jong Chon Tuesday is an escalation of its fiery rhetoric targeting the ongoing large-scale military drills between its rivals. Pak says “the special means of the (North’s) armed forces will carry out their strategic mission without delay” if the U.S. and South Korea plot to attack North Korea. Pak is a close confidant of leader Kim Jong Un.

