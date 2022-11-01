President: Moldova will defy Russian pressure, stay pro-West

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The president of Moldova has pledged to keep her country on a pro-Western course despite struggling under pressure of what she called Russia’s energy and political “blackmail.” President Maia Sandu addressed Romania’s Parliament while visiting the European Union member country on Tuesday. She said, “We are willing to pay the price of our freedom.” Moldova is entirely dependent on Russia for its natural gas. As Sandu addressed Romanian lawmakers, the country’s breakaway Trans-Dniester region stopped supplying the rest of Moldova with electricity. The Moscow-backed separatist region is home to Moldova’s largest gas-operated power station, which supplies about 70% of the country’s electricity needs.

