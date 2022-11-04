Indian capital battles dangerous levels of air pollution

NEW DELHI (AP) — Haze and smog have enveloped the skyline of India’s capital region leading to a ban on construction activity, the closing of factories and the use of water sprinklers and anti-smog guns to fight air quality that has hit dangerous levels. The Delhi government closed primary schools Friday. India’s Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav blamed the opposition-ruled northern Punjab state for its failure to stop the burning of crop residues and compared New Delhi with “a gas chamber.” A full closure of schools, colleges, educational institutions and non-emergency commercial activities, and a restriction on private vehicles, are being considered in case the pollution does not come down this weekend.

By ASHOK SHARMA and SHONAL GANGULY Associated Press

