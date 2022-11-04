Venezuela, opposition reported preparing to resume talks

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Venezuelan government and the political opposition are preparing to resume talks stalled for more than a year, according to three people familiar with the process. One person close to opposition leader Juan Guaidó and two people involved in negotiation preparations told The Associated Press on Friday that the delegations from the two sides might meet in Mexico City around mid-November. They say the talks are expected to focus on a possible humanitarian aid program for cash-strapped Venezuela as well as on conditions for the country’s 2024 presidential election. The last round of talks took place in Mexico City under the guidance of Norwegian diplomats last year. But Venezuela’s government cancelled them in October 2021.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.