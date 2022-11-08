Nintendo’s profit climbs on Switch machine, software sales

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese video game maker Nintendo has reported a 34% surge in its profit for the first half of the fiscal year on strong sales of products for its Switch console like “Splatoon 3,” a paint-shooting game. The maker of Pokemon and Super Mario games is raising its full year profit forecast to 400 billion yen, or $2.7 billion, from an earlier projection for a profit of 340 billion yen, or $2.3 billion. Entertainment companies got a boost from the pandemic because people tended to stay home more. Japanese exporters like Nintendo are also getting a boost from the recent weak yen.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.