Tennessee GOP Gov. Lee faces Democrat Jason Martin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Gov. Bill Lee breezed by without a primary challenger in Tennessee. He amassed a huge campaign cash advantage and has largely ignored his Democratic opponent, Jason Martin. Lee’s approach will go in front of voters in a state where there hasn’t been a Democratic governor in more than a decade. Lee didn’t agree to any debates with Martin and produced TV ads highlighting his first four years. Martin is a critical care physician from Nashville who entered the race to push back against Lee’s largely hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic. Martin’s criticisms focus more now on Lee’s school choice agenda, his signing of one of the country’s strictest abortion bans and other conservative changes Lee championed.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and JONATHAN MATTISE Associated Press

