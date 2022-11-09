California storm tapers off after drenching rain, heavy snow
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A drenched California is emerging from a multiday storm that unleashed rain, snow and raging floodwaters, leaving one person dead and four others missing after they were swept away. The National Weather Service says showers, mountain snow and gusty winds will taper off through Wednesday. Forecasters have issued freeze and frost advisories for overnight hours due to the cold airmass behind the storm, and then slightly warmer weather is expected to return. Drought-stricken California has already had two significant storms this month. The Central Sierra Snow Lab says the departing storm dropped more than 34 inches of snow, and the eight-day total is now 54 inches.