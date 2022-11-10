Notable uncalled House races include Boebert, Katie Porter

WASHINGTON (AP) — The still-undecided U.S. House majority is on track to be even narrower than either Republicans or Democrats had expected. Incomplete results in states from the Atlantic Coast to the Mountain West and California paint a picture of unexpectedly competitive contests that could take days if not weeks to decide. The well-known incumbents whose races are still in question include Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert and California Democrat Katie Porter.

