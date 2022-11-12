Why the AP called control of the US Senate for the Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — A batch of newly counted ballots from the Las Vegas area effectively handed Democrats control of the Senate late Saturday by tilting the Nevada race in favor of incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. She took a 5,000-vote lead in Nevada over Republican Adam Laxalt that The Associated Press determined she will not lose even with some votes from rural counties left to count. That’s when the AP called the race for Cortez Masto and with it control of the U.S. Senate. Cortez Masto’s victory means Democrats will control at least 50 seats along with the vice president’s tiebreaking vote.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.