Sydney court overturns conviction for gay American’s murder

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An appeals court has overturned the conviction a man who temporarily admitted murdering an American who fell to his death in 1988 from a Sydney cliff top that was known as a gay meeting place. Scott White was sentenced in May to 12 years and seven months in prison for the murder of 27-year-old mathematician Scott Johnson. White had surprised his lawyers by pleading guilty to murder during a court hearing in January. Three judges of the New South Wales state Court of Criminal Appeal on Friday allowed White to reverse his guilty plea, quashing his conviction and sentence. The murder charge will be considered by the New South Wales Supreme Court next month. White is likely to plea not guilty.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.