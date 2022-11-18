Election certification proceeding smoothly, avoiding chaos

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Certification of this year’s midterm election results appears to be proceeding smoothly and with little controversy across the country. That has calmed fears that local commissions consumed by talk of election conspiracies would create chaos by refusing to validate the will of the voters. Certifications were happening even in places where suspicions about the fairness of elections ran deep and led to bitter clashes at local public meetings, including Nevada and New Mexico. The scrutiny of election certification first emerged after the 2020 presidential voting in Michigan, where former President Donald Trump and his allies pressured Republicans on both the state certification board and the one for Wayne County, which includes Detroit.

By MORGAN LEE and SCOTT SONNER Associated Press

