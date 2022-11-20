North Korea calls UN’s Guterres ‘puppet of US’ after launch

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s foreign minister has called U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “a puppet of the United States” for joining U.S.-led condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier called on the North to “to immediately desist” from more provocations after the North’s ICBM launch on Friday. North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui expressed strong regret over Guterres’ comments. The U.N. Security Council is scheduled to discuss the North’s ICBM test later Monday. But further sanctions are unlikely since Russia and China oppose them.

