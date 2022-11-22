Skip to Content
Bolsonaro contests Brazil election, demands votes be anulled

By DAVID BILLER and CARLA BRIDI
Associated Press

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is contesting his defeat in the October election and calling on the electoral authority to annul votes cast on more than half of electronic voting machines used. Bolsonaro cited a software bug that independent experts have said didn’t affect results. The leader of Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party and an auditor hired by the party told reporters in Brasilia that their evaluation found all machines dating from before 2020 lacked individual identification numbers in internal logs. Neither clarified how that bug might have affected election results, but said they were asking the electoral authority to invalidate all votes cast on the machines.

