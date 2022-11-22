Oath Keepers jury home for weekend after deliberations start

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jurors have gone home for the long Thanksgiving weekend after deliberating most of Tuesday in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot case accusing Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates of a violent plot to stop the transfer of presidential power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden. Deliberations began Tuesday morning. Federal prosecutors are asking the jury in Washington to convict the defendants of seditious conspiracy. The rarely used charge carries up to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors spent weeks showing messages, recordings and surveillance video they say show Rhodes and his band were prepared to take up arms to overturn Biden’s victory. The defendants say there was no such plot.

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, LINDSAY WHITEHURST and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

