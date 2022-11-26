Saudi fans put on brave face after World Cup loss to Poland

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It was a home crowd for Saudi Arabia as it played Poland in its second match at the World Cup. Despite clear disappointment over the 2-0 loss, Saudi fans were still basking in the glow of their team’s improbable win against Argentina earlier this week, one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. The stadium was a sea of green as stands filled with tens of thousands of Saudi fans, lured across the border by the lingering thrill of their country’s rare World Cup triumph. Their pride was undimmed on Saturday, even as crestfallen fans filtered out of the stadium.

