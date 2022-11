MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somali forces are still trying to flush out armed assailants who attacked a hotel in the capital more than 12 hours after the attack began. They have been battling with the militants since Sunday, with reports of gunfire heard Monday morning. Extremist group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack. There has been no immediate word of any casualties.

