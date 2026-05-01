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Fischer Disappearance Update: Adult sister found via Utah records; Younger siblings still missing

Allen Larand Fisher, 14, and Rachael Leray Fischer, 16, were reported missing from Jefferson County on Sunday, June 22, 2025.
Jefferson Co. Sheriff
Allen Larand Fisher, 14, and Rachael Leray Fischer, 16, were reported missing from Jefferson County on Sunday, June 22, 2025.
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Published 10:34 AM

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has released an update in the ongoing search for missing teenagers Rachelle and Allen Fischer, nearly a year after their initial disappearance.

Investigators announced via social media that the teens' older sister, Elintra Dee Fischer, obtained a driver’s license in the state of Utah. Elintra had been listed as a missing person since 2023, after disappearing from the same home as her younger siblings.

As a result of this discovery, investigators have officially removed Elintra from the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database of missing persons.

"Our office is still interested in speaking with Elintra," the department stated in the post.

Rachelle and Allen Fischer were first reported missing in June 2025. Shortly after their disappearance, an Amber Alert was issued, suggesting the teens might be traveling toward a Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) community in Mendon, Utah. Their mother, Elizabeth Roundy, previously voiced concerns that Elintra may have been involved in their disappearance.

While Elintra is no longer considered "missing," the investigation into the younger children's whereabouts is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding their disappearance should contact Detective Vernon with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 208-745-9210.

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