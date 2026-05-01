National Heatstroke Prevention Day – Precautions parents can take now to keep their children safe

Idaho Falls, ID (KIFI) - May 1st is National Heatstroke Prevention Day, dedicated to raising awareness of a danger that can be deadly in just a few minutes. As warmer weather approaches our region, Kids and Car Safety has provided Local News 8 with the latest tips and safety reminders that could save the lives of your loved ones.

In Idaho, the earliest recorded month for a hot car death has been reported as May, indicating that residents need to be aware of the danger sooner than expected. Since 1990, over 1,100 children across the United States have tragically lost their lives after being left behind in hot vehicles.

Many parents and caregivers are operating under misconceptions, often believing that a heat-related tragedy involving their child is something that could never happen to them. Alarmingly, in more than half of hot car fatalities, the individual responsible for the child unintentionally leaves them in the car. This situation commonly affects devoted, loving parents. It’s a scenario that has impacted individuals from all walks of life—teachers, dentists, social workers, police officers, nurses, clergy, soldiers, and even rocket scientists. It’s a risk that can touch anyone.

For nearly 30 years, Kids and Car Safety has worked to educate families and push for policy changes. But the group says the problem remains far from solved.

“After almost three decades of public education, children are still dying at alarming and devastating rates,” said Janette Fennell, the organization’s founder and president.

Groups like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Safe Kids Worldwide are joining the push for in-vehicle technology that can detect when a child is left behind and alert the driver. Modern cars already include reminders for seat belts, headlights, and fuel levels. Advocates argue similar systems should be standard for child safety.

“Technology can, and must, be an essential part of the solution,” Fennell said.

Simple Habits Can Save Lives

Until systems of progress become widespread, experts at Kids and Car Safety urge families to adopt simple, consistent routines.

One widely recommended strategy is the “Look Before You Lock” method—checking the back seat every time you exit your vehicle.

Another tip: place a stuffed animal in the child’s car seat, then move it to the front seat while the child is riding. The visual cue can serve as a powerful reminder.

Parents and caregivers are also encouraged to:

Place essential items like a phone or purse in the back seat

Ask childcare providers to call if a child doesn’t arrive as expected

They also stress that anyone who sees a child alone in a vehicle should act immediately: Call 911. That quick decision, experts say, could be the difference between life and death.

As Idaho heats up for the spring and summer, safety leaders hope National Heatstroke Prevention Day serves as more than a reminder—but as a turning point toward ending these preventable tragedies.