Skip to Content
News

Semi and Tanker Crash Causes Blockage on I84

File: ISP
KIFI
File: ISP
By
Published 7:25 AM

HEYBURN, Idaho (KIFI) — A semi-truck and tanker trailer fire has caused a temporary shutdown and lane restrictions on Interstate 84 early Thursday morning near Heyburn, according to Idaho State Police.

Troopers say the crash happened around 1:50 a.m. on May 1, 2026, near milepost 217 on eastbound I-84.

Investigators say a 2025 International semi-truck driven by a 37-year-old man from El Paso, Texas, was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway, hitting a guardrail and a concrete barrier. The truck then crossed both lanes of the interstate and struck the north side of an overpass wall near N 950 E, where it caught fire.

The semi was pulling an empty 2008 Brenner tanker trailer at the time.

Both the driver and a 37-year-old passenger, who was in the sleeper cab, were able to get out safely. No injuries were reported.

Multiple fire departments from the area responded and were able to put out the flames without further incident.

As a precaution, both directions of I-84 were initially closed while crews assessed the scene. Officials later confirmed the tanker was empty and did not pose any additional hazard.

Westbound lanes have since reopened, along with the right lane of eastbound I-84. The left lane remains closed as crews work to remove the damaged semi and trailer. Drivers are being asked to check 511.idaho.gov for the latest updates.

Idaho State Police were assisted by the Declo Fire Department, East End Fire Department, North Cassia Fire Department, Cassia Medics, Declo QRU, Idaho Transportation Department, Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, Heyburn Police Department, and Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Bailee Shaw

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.