Arrest documents unsealed in 2017 killing of 2 Indiana teens

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Documents related to a man’s arrest in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls have been unsealed by an Indiana judge. The decision Tuesday allows for the first public disclosure of evidence authorities have against the suspect since he was arrested last month. Court documents were sealed at the request of the local prosecutor after 50-year-old Richard Matthew Allen, of Delphi, Indiana, was arrested Oct. 28. He was charged with two counts of murder in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

By ARLEIGH RODGERS Associated Press/Report for America

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.