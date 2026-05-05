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BLM announces fee increases for four Challis-area campgrounds

BLM
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Published 4:20 PM

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) — Camping in the Challis area is about to get a little pricier. Monday, the Bureau of Land Management announced it would raise fees at four campgrounds near Challis.

The sites include:

BLM says the increases will help cover the rising costs of maintenance and upkeep while also improving camp amenities for visitors. The plan went through public comment and the Idaho resource advisory council reviewed it before getting final approval.

For more information, click HERE.

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