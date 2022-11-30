Cuba calls migrant boat crash an accident, denies ramming

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba says it was not aggressive actions by officials that caused a boat of migrants and the Cuban Coast Guard to crash, but rather that the migrants’ boat made an abrupt turn, leading to the deaths of seven people including a two-year-old girl. the abrupt was not a result of “aggressive” actions by officials. Rather, the government says, seven migrants headed to the United States died, including a two-year-old girl, because the boat carrying two dozen people made an abrupt turn. The government comments in state media this week follow accusations by survivors of the crash, family members and people on social media that the Coast Guard rammed the boat.

