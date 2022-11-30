Police called to suburban Chicago home find 5 people dead

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Five people have been found dead at a home in suburban Chicago in what police are saying is a likely “domestic-related incident.” The Buffalo Grove Police Department said officers were sent around 11 a.m. Wednesday to a single-family residence following a call for a wellbeing check on an adult female. The officers forced their way inside the home and found five people dead. Police said there was no threat to the public. The department said the names of the dead were being withheld until relatives could be notified and pending the coroner’s examination.

