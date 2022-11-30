Sedition trial win bolsters Justice Dept. in Jan. 6 probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The seditious conspiracy convictions of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and another leader in the far-right extremist group show that jurors are willing to hold accountable not just the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but those who schemed to subvert the 2020 election. Tuesday verdict, while not a total win for the Justice Department, gives momentum to investigators just as the newly named special counsel ramps up his probe into key aspects of the insurrection fueled by President Donald Trump’s lies of a stolen election.

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER, LINDSAY WHITEHURST and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN Associated Press

