Philly prosecutor sues to stop lawmakers from removing him

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia’s elected prosecutor is asking a state court to halt a Republican-led effort to remove him from office. District Attorney Larry Krasner’s lawsuit filed Friday argues that the impeachment and removal process ended when the Legislature’s two-year session ran out two days earlier. He wants Commonwealth Court to declare that the General Assembly lacks constitutional authority to remove local officials like him — as opposed to state officials. The state House voted on nearly party lines to impeach Krasner on Nov. 16, sending the matter to the state Senate for trial next month. Removal will require support from two-thirds of senators, a tall order in the politically divided chamber.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.