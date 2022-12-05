Sudanese generals, pro-democracy group sign framework deal

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan’s ruling generals and the main pro-democracy group have signed a framework deal until elections but key dissenters have stayed out of the agreement. The deal pledges to establish a new, civilian-led transitional government to guide the country to elections and offers a path forward in the wake of Sudan’s stalled transition to democracy following the October 2021 coup. The deal — the first of at least two planned accords — was signed by Sudan’s two top generals and the largest pro-democracy group, Forces of Freedom and Change, in Khartoum on Monday. But several of Sudan’s key dissenters have boycotted the deal, including Sudan’s grassroots pro-democracy network, which has continually refused to negotiate with the ruling generals.

