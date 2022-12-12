EU chief calls for harmonized ethics rules amid scandal

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top official has called for the creation of an independent ethics body covering all of the bloc’s institutions and said corruption allegations involving a vice president of the EU legislature were of “utmost concern.” Belgian prosecutors investigating influence peddling at the European Parliament have charged four people with corruption, participation in a criminal group and money laundering. Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili was relieved of her duties. Belgian authorities said a Gulf country was suspected of offering cash or gifts to parliament officials in exchange for political favors. Several members of the assembly and some Belgian media linked the investigation to Qatar. The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied wrongdoing.

