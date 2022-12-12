UN: At least 3,774 children killed in Yemen’s civil war

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations says at least 3,774 children have been killed in Yemen’s civil war. That’s according to the latest statistics published by the United Nations Children’s Fund on Monday. A further 7,245 children have been maimed in conflict. The report found that at least 3,904 boys have been recruited as child soldiers. The agency said that all the figures it has verified in its latest report are likely much higher. The organization called for an urgent renewal of a cease-fire agreement. A deal to extend the truce fell through in the hours before its deadline on Oct. 2.

