Pelosi portrait unveiled, historic 1st of a female speaker

WASHINGTON (AP) — Outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s portrait was unveiled at the U.S. Capitol, a traditional honor bestowed on a tradition-breaking leader. Pelosi is not just the first woman to hold the gavel but among the most consequential House speakers in American history. The ceremony at the ornate Statuary Hall drew current and former members of Congress, friends and family. The guests included the Democratic leader’s husband, Paul Pelosi, who is recovering from the brutal attack by an intruder who broke into their home seeking the speaker. Former President Barack Obama said in a videotaped message that Speaker Pelosi has “inspired a generation of women to run, win and lead.”

