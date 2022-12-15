Man charged with violent threats against Congress members

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A 48-year-old Washington state man was arrested and charged in federal court for allegedly making threats against members of Congress via voicemail. U.S. Attorney for Western Washington Nick Brown says Mark Leonetti, of Longview, appeared Thursday in the U.S. District Court in Tacoma on seven counts of making interstate threats. It wasn’t immediately known if Leonetti has a lawyer to comment on the case. Officials allege that starting in 2021 Leonetti left hundreds of violent, racist and antisemitic voicemails for members in the U.S. House and Senate. Officials say he left threatening voicemails for several members of Congress this September and most recently earlier this month.

