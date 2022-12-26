Femicides in Mexico: Little progress on longstanding issue

ECATEPEC, Mexico (AP) — For decades, officials have recognized Mexico’s high femicide rate and violence against women in general as a major problem. Yet little progress is evident in national data. Mexico saw more than 1,000 femicides last year. That’s second only to Brazil in Latin America. On average, 10 women or girls are killed daily in Mexico. Most cases get little attention. But a recent 11-day spate of killings in and around Mexico City put pressure on authorities. Among those killed was teacher Mónica Citlalli Díaz of suburban Ecatepec. She was missing from work one November day. Her family ultimately blocked a busy street to demand action from authorities. Her body was eventually found and her boyfriend charged in her disappearance, though no one is charged with killing her.

By FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ and FERNANDA PESCE Associated Press

